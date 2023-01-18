Entertainment

Indian films are currently creating a rage all over the world. From RRR to All That Breathes, Indian films are everywhere. As Indians rejoice, another exciting update reveals that Ali Fazal starrer psychological thriller The Underbug will be premiering at the coveted Sundance Film Festival in Utah on Saturday (January 21). The film was in the news ever since its announcement.

More about the film

Fazal took to Instagram to announce the update. He has not revealed much about the film but the poster looks haunting-yet-enticing. In the caption, he wrote, "...The horrors of the underbugs of society are in question..." The film is directed by Shujaat Saudagar and it also stars the critically acclaimed actor Hussain Dalal. The film has been extensively shot in the interiors of Maharashtra.

