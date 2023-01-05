Entertainment

'Project K': Deepika Padukone's first poster from sci-fi drama unveiled!

The makers of 'Project K' have unveiled Deepika Padukone's first poster from the sci-fi film

Birthday wishes are pouring in from across the nation for Deepika Padukone! Earlier on Thursday, the makers of Pathaan marked her 37th birthday by unveiling a new poster from the spy thriller. Now, the team of her upcoming sci-fi film Project K has also followed suit and revealed her first look. Notably, the Nag Ashwin directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

Why does this story matter?

Project K has enjoyed a comfortable spot in the headlines due to its stellar cast and marks Padukone's maiden collaboration with "Rebel Star" Prabhas.

Therefore, with this ensemble, the movie is looking at tremendous pan-Indian reach.

Moreover, Ashwin is best known for his National Award-winning film Mahanati, so it remains to be seen if he can recreate the same success with Project K.

DP's character is 'a hope in the dark'

The poster—shared by production house Vyjayanthi Movies's social media account—features a silhouette of the Om Shanti Om actor, with her face being completely shrouded in darkness. It also appears as if she is standing atop a cliff's edge. The tweet read, "Here's wishing our @deepikapadukone a very Happy Birthday. #ProjectK #HBDDeepikaPadukone." Notably, Padukone's character has been described as "a hope in the dark."

Here's everything you need to know about the film

Project K is reportedly mounted on a whopping Rs. 500 crore budget! Veteran director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is mentoring the team attached to the venture. Dani Sanchez Lopez is in charge of the cinematography while Mickey J Meyer is handling the music department. Some pivotal sequences have been shot in Hyderabad's famous Ramoji Film City. Makers are reportedly eyeing an April or May release.

Meanwhile, take a look at Padukone's bustling professional calendar!

Padukone last starred in Gehraiyaan in February 2022. It premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video. On January 25, she will be seen in Yash Raj Films' spy-thriller Pathaan. Apart from Project K, her upcoming projects include the remake of The Intern with her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan and Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She has also been signed for Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.