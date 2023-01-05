Entertainment

A look at Rahul Gandhi's star-heavy Bharat Jodo Yatra

A look at Rahul Gandhi's star-heavy Bharat Jodo Yatra

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 05, 2023, 01:38 pm 3 min read

Actor Kamya Punjabi became the latest celebrity to have joined Rahul Gandhi in his ambitious Bharat Jodo Yatra

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) has entered its last leg. The journey which started on September 7 from Tamil Nadu, will end this month in Jammu and Kashmir. The yatra is presently underway in Uttar Pradesh as the former Indian National Congress president is all set to enter Haryana. Joining him in his pursuit are many celebrities from showbiz. Take a look.

Kamya Punjabi joined in UP

Kamya Punjabi became the latest celebrity to have joined Gandhi in his foot march that cuts through multiple states and cities of India. Punjabi joined Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh, pictures of which were shared by BJY's social media handles. A video shared by Congress's official Twitter handle was also re-posted by Punjabi, who opted for a white outfit, paired with a black jacket.

See her post

Kamal Haasan supported the 'yatra' in New Delhi

When BJY entered Delhi, it was none other than actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan who joined Gandhi. Sharing the pictures from the yatra on his Twitter, Haasan wrote: "Walking to connect the legacy of our glorious past with our bright future @RahulGandhi." Gandhi also posted photos, saying, "We walk for an India where no one lives in fear, and everyone finds a better future. #BharatJodoYatra."

In Rajasthan, Kunal Kamra walked with Gandhi

Comedian Kunal Kamra who is known to be a strong critic of the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, also walked with Gandhi when the BJY reached Jaipur, Rajasthan in December. Kamra claimed to have spent nearly a week with the BJY. Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan also briefly joined the yatra in the pink city.

Swara Bhasker walked with Gandhi in MP

Actor Swara Bhasker known for her strong opinions also joined Gandhi in his initiative. When the BJY was passing through Madhya Pradesh in late November, before entering Rajasthan, Bhasker walked with him from Sanwer, Indore. Bhasker was to join Gandhi at his events in Indore city, however, she joined it in Sanwer, which was once a stronghold of Congress.

Other celebrities who extended their support

Actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt joined the BJY when the yatra was crossing through Hyderabad. Amol Palekar and his wife took the walk with Gandhi in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, followed by actors Riya Sen in Akola district, Sushant Singh in Nanded, and Mona Ambegaonkar in Buldhana. Actors Rashami Desai and Akanksha Puri also joined him. Gandhi garnered the maximum celebrity support in Maharashtra.