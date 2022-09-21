Politics

Will contest Congress president election if Rahul Gandhi doesn't: Gehlot

Ashok Gehlot has reassured his MLAs that he won’t leave the Rajasthan CM post.

Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suggested that he will run for the Congress president post only if Rahul Gandhi decides to stay away, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. Gehlot was speaking to state legislators during a surprise meeting on Tuesday evening. The development comes as the Gandhi family has opted to remain neutral in the current election process.

Context Why does this story matter?

For months, Congress has been beset by internal strife, with multiple top lawmakers stepping down.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a veteran lawmaker, abandoned the party last month with a damning letter exposing the internal structural disintegration.

After a gap of 22 years, Congress will hold a presidential election next month, which might result in a non-Gandhi president.

Details Gehlot to convince Gandhi to return as Congress President: Report

According to The Indian Express, Gehlot has stated that he is a dedicated party member who will follow whatever choice the leadership makes. He will likely meet Gandhi in Kerala to persuade him to run for and return as Congress president again, said the newspaper report. Notably, Gehlot is also scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi to discuss various issues concerning the election.

Meeting What exactly did Gehlot tell the MLAs?

"If Rahul doesn't agree, and if the party asks me to do something. I never said no. And if I have to fill the form, I will call all of you," Gehlot had reportedly told the MLAs. He also invited them to Delhi in the event of his filing of nomination papers and assured them support in case he is elected.

Gehlot Chances of Gehlot to win

As per reports, Sonia had already urged Gehlot, a known Gandhi supporter, to lead Congress. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's candidacy will almost certainly reflect a fair election process, but many doubt it will have an influence. Congress insiders had told The Indian Express that, the Gandhi family had decided to stay neutral in the process and not to sign any nomination papers.

Polls Congress president election to be held in October

The elections for Congress president are scheduled on October 17, despite speculation that a Gandhi family member would be re-elected. Party members can submit nominations from September 24 through September 30. The results will be announced on October 19, two days after the voting closes. Congress also made substantial modifications to its own election procedures last week.