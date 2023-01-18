Entertainment

Vijay starrer 'Varisu' box office collection surpasses Rs. 200cr worldwide

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 18, 2023, 06:51 pm 2 min read

Vijay's 'Varisu' has grossed over Rs. 200cr at box office

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu is simply unstoppable at the box office and the result of the success is for all to see! In the latest update, the film has grossed Rs. 210 crore from its worldwide ticket sale, making it Vijay's sixth consecutive film to cross this bar. The makers on Wednesday shared the news by unveiling a new poster that highlighted the film's business.

Why does this story matter?

The film industry is slowly reviving from the effects of COVID-19.

The last two years have been challenging in terms of box office collections due to which filmmakers started resorting to OTT releases.

But, the year 2022 was exceptional and this year's opening month was nothing short of a miracle for the filmmakers, who are registering double-digit collections at the ticket window.

Makers of 'Varisu' made the big announcement!

'Varisu' collections: An incredible week for Vijay

Vijay's fans were not bothered by the mixed reviews given by critics, and they continued to throng the theaters in huge numbers, resulting in double-digit box office collections for the film. On Tuesday (January 17), Varisu minted approximately Rs. 17 crore (India nett). By the end of the seventh day, the movie grossed approximately Rs. 119 crore (India nett).

A neck-to-neck competition with 'Thunivu'

The neck-to-neck competition between Ajith's Thunivu and Vijay's Varisu has proved one thing: the love of the audience for both movies is unparalleled! Until Monday, Thunivu grossed Rs. 78.20 crore (India nett) and on the subsequent day, it added another Rs. 9 crore to its total earnings. After seven days, the film's total collection stands at Rs. 87.20 crore (India nett)

'Varisu' director Vamshi Paidipally hit back at critics

Varisu is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally who is making headlines for making it big at the box office. But he has let out his disappointment on critics who compared Varisu with TV soaps. In a recent interview, he lashed out at critics and made the statement that he is making films purely for the entertainment of audiences and not for critics!