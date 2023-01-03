Entertainment

Netflix cancels '1899' after Season 1; here's why

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 03, 2023, 01:44 pm 2 min read

Earlier in November, the makers of '1899' had confirmed Seasons 2 and 3

The makers of Netflix's popular series Dark had returned with a new mystery thriller series, titled 1899. The eight-part series, starring actors Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, and Miguel Bernardeau, was released in November 2022. Nearly two months after its release, the makers have announced that the show will not return with its second and third seasons. Here's why.

Why does this story matter?

After the success of Dark which ran from 2017 to 2020, Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar returned with a new German period mystery-science fiction, 1899. The series was much awaited, given how well Dark was received by the audience.

However, 1899 received mixed reviews. While it received critical appreciation for its direction, casting, performance, and cinematography, it was also criticized for being slow-paced.

'Things don't turn out the way you planned'

Taking to Instagram, the makers announced that 1899 will not be returning with its future seasons. "With a heavy heart, we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed." "We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned," read the statement.

Read the full statement

Previously, Friese and Odar had confirmed its subsequent seasons

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Friese and Odar in November had confirmed the second and third seasons of 1899. Meanwhile, it was the first Netflix show to have been shot in a virtual studio, entirely. It used cutting-edge LED-Volume technology with a video game engine to create virtual sets and locations. The first season was reportedly shot in Berlin.

All about '1899'

The series was set at least 13 years before the doomed voyage of Titanic. It revolved around the characters of the migrant steamship Kerberos, sailing from London to New York﻿. The story followed the ship receiving mysterious signals from a long-lost ship, Prometheus. It leads them into a nightmarish journey beyond logic. The series ended on a cliffhanger.