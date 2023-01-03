Entertainment

'Eeram' to 'Manichithrathazhu': 5 must-watch South Indian horror movies

Great horror movies are more than just jump scares. Whether it makes you grip your seat or make you get wrapped inside a sheet, horror movies have never failed to play with the audience. And if you are a fan of cinema, you most probably like this genre more than the others. So, here, we have listed five unmissable South Indian horror movies.

'Eeram'

The 2009 Tamil movie Eeram starring Aadhi, Nandha, and Sindhu Menon is about a newly married couple who move to their new apartment. The wife, who has a past with a former lover, gets mysteriously killed. In the process of investigation, her former lover, who is also a cop, discovers some supernatural presence and eventually gets possessed. The full movie is available on YouTube.

'13B'

Tamil film 13B revolves around a man and his family, who start experiencing supernatural occurrences in his newly purchased apartment. When they start watching a soap opera, it starts telecasting the horrific things they would face in the future. Starring R Madhavan, Nitu Chandra, and Poonam Dhillon in the lead roles, the film is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

'U Turn'

Telugu movie U Turn starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Bhumika Chawla, and Aadhi in the lead roles revolves around a spirit that avenges those who disobey a particular traffic rule. Prabhu, who plays a reporter in the movie decides to investigate a flyover where accidents are frequent. She later comes to know about the spirit. One can watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video.

'Manichithrathazhu'

The Malayalam movie Manichithrathazhu stars Mohanlal and Shobhana. A dancer's spirit from the pre-independent era possesses a woman, who moves into a bungalow with her family. Misunderstanding her friend for the person who murdered her, the spirit tries to avenge Mohanlal's character. The film was remade in Tamil and Hindi as Chandramukhi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

#5 'Shhh!'

The Kannada movie Shhh! revolves around a film crew that arrives at a village. When they are in the process of shooting a horror movie, they get haunted by supernatural beings. Kashinath, Bank Janardhan, and Kumar Govind played the lead roles.