Ajay Devgn, nephew Aaman Devgan onboard Abhishek Kapoor's next film

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 07, 2023, 08:32 pm 2 min read

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has been quite off the radar after Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021). But as per the latest reports, he is currently busy working on his next, which would be an action-adventure drama. Interestingly, the film is said to star Ajay Devgn and mark the acting debut of his nephew Aaman Devgan as well. Here's everything we know.

Why does this story matter?

Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar in his own right. He is one of the few actors who are not only commercially bankable but also have pleased critics.

He is loved by people across the spectrum, and he has had a great 2022, too. Of five releases, three were blockbusters.

Devgn's latest Drishyam 2 shattered many box office records and emerged as a moneyspinner.

More details about untitled film

The Kapoor directorial is yet to be titled, and a source told Pinkvilla the director is exploring the action-adventure genre, which is new to him and is pushing him into untapped territory. They stated, "He is very excited to take the film on floors. He launches Aaman Devgan with the film, and it's an exciting space to tap on at this point of time."

Touted to be a high-octane action film

As per the source, the film will feature high-octane action sequences and is being mounted on a "big scale." It will be set in a unique world, too, and it is scheduled to go on floors in the next few months. They further stated, "The story warrants the presence of a young actor and a senior star," and hence the uncle-nephew duo is ideal.

Devgn to be seen in new avatar

Devgn will be seen in a new avatar in the film. The source said, "[Kapoor] has sketched a character that will see Ajay Devgn in a never seen before avatar. There's a special look designed for AJ in the film...it will take everyone will surprise."

Future projects of Devgn

Devgn has many Bollywood films in his artillery. From Neeraj Pandey's romantic thriller to Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, he has projects of varied genres. His next directorial Bholaa, in which he is starring, too, will be released in March 2023. He also has Amit Sharma's Maidaan in his kitty. Reportedly, Devgn's 2006 film with Anees Bazmee, Naam, will also be released soon.