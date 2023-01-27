Entertainment

Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni to lead 'It Ends with Us' adaptation

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jan 27, 2023, 05:18 pm 2 min read

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni will star in 'It Ends with Us'

Gossip Girl actor Blake Lively is all set to star opposite Jane the Virgin actor Justin Baldoni in a romance drama based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends with Us. Baldoni is also directing. It's backed by Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures. Baldoni, Andrew Calof (of Wayfarer Studios), Lively, and Hoover will be executive producers, while Christy Hall will be penning the screenplay.

Why does this story matter?

Do you know an astounding 70% of films are based on books?

Notably, Baldoni wanted to adapt Hoover's book for a long time, and therefore, had been working to gain the rights to the book It Ends with Us.

With everything on the right track now, the author is working in close association with Baldoni and is serving as a consultant for the film.

Hoover announced the cast in an Instagram video

On Thursday, Hoover took to Instagram to reveal the cast. In the video, she said, "Our Lily is going to be played by Blake Lively. She's my dream Lily." Further, she added, "When I first met Justin Baldoni, who is directing the film for It Ends with Us, I immediately wanted him to be Ryle. The good news is he's gonna be Ryle."

What is 'It Ends with Us' all about?

The story follows a small-town girl named Lily, who just moved to Boston to start a new phase of her life. Soon, she meets Ryle, a neurosurgeon, and something sparks between the two of them. But, the story is not as simple as it seems! As the two start developing feelings for each other, Atlas, Lily's first love makes a comeback.

Hoover's novel was a top-selling print in 2022

Hoover is a bestselling author, who began her career as a self-published writer, and currently enjoys a legion of TikTok fans. Notably, her book It Ends with Us topped the bestseller list of 2022, and the sequel titled It Starts with Us was published in October 2022. The book also remained in The New York Times Best Seller list for over 90 weeks.