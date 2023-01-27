Entertainment

Dubbing artist A Srinivasa Murthy no more; Suriya pays tribute

Jan 27, 2023

A Srinivasa Murthy passed away due to health ailments in Chennai on Friday

Renowned Telugu dubbing artist A Srinivasa Murthy breathed his last on Friday in Chennai. The veteran had dubbed for top actors such as Mohanlal, Suriya, Ajith Kumar, and 'Chiyaan' Vikram. Notably, Murthy gained recognition for rendering his voice to "Action King" Arjun Sarja for the film Oke Okkadu. According to reports, the dubbing artist succumbed to health ailments. May he rest in peace.

Murthy became the voice of Suriya in Telugu

Murthy was a prominent name in Tollywood for dubbing. He lent his voice to many A-listers from the South Indian film industries. Among all the works, Murthy lent his voice, particularly, to negative characters in films. He gained recognition after dubbing for Suriya. Later, he became nearly the permanent voice for the National Award-winning actor for all his films released in Telugu.

'Gone too soon,' penned Suriya

After the news of Murthy's passing away, several stars from the film industry took to social media platforms to pay their tributes. The Jai Bheem actor also took to Twitter on early Friday to condole his death. Calling it a "personal loss," Suriya wrote: "Srinivasamurthy Garu's voice & emotions gave life to my performances in Telugu. Will miss you, Dear Sir! Gone too soon."

Suriya called it a 'personal loss'

This is a huge personal loss! Srinivasamurthy Garu’s voice & emotions gave life to my performances in Telugu. Will miss you Dear Sir! Gone too soon. — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) January 27, 2023

A look at his dubbing career

Murthy, reportedly, dubbed for over 1,000 films. During his career, he dubbed Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films in Telugu. He also gained recognition after he dubbed for Vikram in his 2005 film Aparichitudu. Murthy dubbed for the Tamil movie in all languages. He dubbed for R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Ajith's Viswasam. Apart from dubbing, Murthy also tried his hands at acting.

He was son of veteran playback singer AVN Murthy

Murthy's dubbing career began in the 1990s. He was also a recipient of the prestigious Nandi Award which he received for the 1998 film Sivayya, directed by filmmaker Suresh Varma. Son of veteran playback singer AVN Murthy, the late dubbing artist once revealed that his family had to go through a lot of financial crisis before he succeeded in his career.