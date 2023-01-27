Entertainment

Masaba Gupta marries actor Satyadeep Misra, posts regal pictures

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 27, 2023, 12:33 pm 2 min read

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra were seen together in Netflix's 'Masaba Masaba' (Picture credit: Instagram/@masabagupta)

Fashion designer-actor Masaba Gupta married actor Satyadeep Misra in an intimate marriage on Friday. Gupta took to Instagram to share a few snapshots from their court wedding which showed her donning a pastel pink raw silk lehenga with gold embroidery work all over it, and pairing it with a lime green dupatta. This is the second marriage for both Gupta and Misra. Congratulations!

'Married my ocean of calm, this morning'

Sharing their wedding pictures, Gupta wrote: "Married my ocean of calm, this morning. Here's to many many lifetimes of love, peace, stability & most importantly laughter," she wrote in the post. Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities such as Ayushmann Khurrana, Athiya Shetty, Ananya Panday, and Zoya Akhtar congratulated the couple. Her actor-mother Neena Gupta also shared an emotional post on her daughter's wedding.

Here's what Neena Gupta posted for her newlywed daughter

Newlyweds to throw a party for close friends: Report

According to a report in Vogue, Gupta and Misra are not planning on throwing a grand reception. "We will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80-85 people who've had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me," said Gupta in the interview.

Two starred in 'Masaba Masaba' as ex-couple

Gupta and Misra have acted together in Netflix's show Masaba Masaba, a half-real and half-fictional series based on Gupta and her mother's lives. In the series, the couple was featured as husband and wife who are headed for a divorce. Misra, who entered showbiz with Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan-led No One Killed Jessica, is also a popular face in films and series.

The couple and their love story

The couple has been dating for a few years now. In fact, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gupta and Misra reportedly stayed together in Goa. They often share pictures of each other on social media, posting adorable comments and dropping some major couple goals. Misra was earlier married to actor Aditi Rao Hydari; they headed for a split in 2013.