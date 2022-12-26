Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma's uncle blames Sheezan Khan for her alleged suicide

Now, actor Tunisha Sharma's uncle has blamed her rumored boyfriend Sheezan Khan for her demise

TV actor Tunisha Sharma's alleged suicide mystery is deepening by the day. On Saturday (December 24), the police arrested her Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan after a case of abetment of suicide was lodged against him by Sharma's mother. Meanwhile, some reports also suggested that she was depressed post her breakup with Khan. Now, her uncle has broken his silence on the matter.

'Tunisha was wronged and cheated'

Sharma's uncle spoke to the media on Sunday. He said, "Tunisha and Sheezan have been close to each other since their show's beginning. About 10 days ago, Tunisha had an anxiety attack & was admitted to the hospital. When her mother and I went to meet her, she told us that she was wronged and cheated." Notably, Khan is currently in four-day police custody.

Family demands justice for deceased

Sharma's uncle further said, "We gauged something was wrong between them (Tunisha and Sheezan). Her mother asked her what the need was to get closer if the relationship was not to be kept? We want the culprit, whoever it is, to be punished." Reportedly, the duo parted ways 15 days ago, due to which Sharma fell into depression that supposedly led to her death.

Khan booked under IPC Section 306

Mumbai's Waliv Police booked Khan under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 306. Following his appearance in a Vasai court on Sunday, Sheezan Khan was sent to four-day police custody. Khan's lawyer told reporters, "Police don't have any evidence as yet. Allegations are put against him. Further probe is yet to be conducted." Moreover, Khan's phone has also reportedly been seized by the investigating officers.

Likely to be cremated today or tomorrow

Tunisha Sharma's postmortem was completed at Mumbai's JJ Hospital on Sunday. Her autopsy report revealed that the 20-year-old died due to suffocation caused by hanging, as per reports. It also ruled out her pregnancy, as opposed to previous speculations and conjectures. Her mortal remains are likely to be cremated at Mira Road Crematorium on Monday or Tuesday once her aunt arrives from the UK.

Sharma's friends revealed her 'mental health issues'

Recently, Sharma's friends and co-stars also talked about her reported tussle with mental health. Her former co-actor Simran Budharup revealed that Sharma allegedly suffered from "anxiety and depression" and "not everything was hunky dory in her personal life," reported India Today. Previously, Sharma had called actor Kanwar Dhillon her "best friend" and also thanked him for helping her during her "anxiety and depression days."

Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also contact the Hyderabad-based Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation also has trained counselors, and its contact number is 18602662345.