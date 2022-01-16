After 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan book another project

After 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan book another project

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 16, 2022, 07:34 pm 2 min read

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan have reportedly signed on another film

Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan are all set to be seen opposite each other in Karan Johar's Jug Jugg Jeeyo once the film hits theaters later this year. But the pair, which earlier appeared onscreen together in a song for Kalank, is soon going to work together again. If reports are to be believed, the actors have been picked to lead Nitesh Tiwari's next.

Context Why does the story matter?

The pair of Advani and Dhawan is a new one, given it is yet to be explored on the screens in a full-length feature.

Thus, it is surprising to see the duo getting cast in a love story when their previous venture, dealing with family love, is yet to be released.

Surely, the pair has what it takes to become a power onscreen couple.

Report Actors likely to begin shoot by next month

According to a source close to the Tiwari directorial, as quoted by Pinkvilla, the untitled project is "an entertaining love story" that is likely to go on floors soon. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, there is not much out about the characters or the plot. We might see the actors begin production by mid-February. An official announcement on the same is awaited.

Cast There was speculation about Janhvi Kapoor being female lead

The news of Dhawan leading the Dangal director's next had first surfaced in December. Initially, Janhvi Kapoor's name had been speculated but now it seems Advani has booked the slot. Dhawan and Kapoor were also in talks to lead Shashank Kaitan's Mr. Lele, which was later (most likely) renamed as Govinda Naam Mera. Now, Vicky Kaushal, Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar are starring in this.

Upcoming Meanwhile, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is slated for June release

While we are awaiting more details on this upcoming project, Advani and Dhawan have wrapped up Jug Jugg Jeeyo in November 2021. Soon thereafter, we had received its release date of June 24, 2022. Apart from the duo, the family entertainer also features veterans Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, alongside popular YouTube star Prajakta Koli and actor Maniesh Paul.