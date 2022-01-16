'You did good': Anushka pens note as Virat quits captaincy

Shreya Mukherjee Mail Jan 16, 2022, 06:22 pm 3 min read

Anushka Sharma didn't hold back showering love on Virat Kohli

Breaking millions of hearts, cricketer Virat Kohli stepped down as the captain of the Indian men's team in Test cricket on Saturday. He had already stepped down as the skipper of ODI and T20 formats, thereby ending a seven-year era. Following this, many paid tributes to him online. Now, Kohli's wife and actress, Anushka Sharma, has dedicated a long, emotional note to the player.

Post Sharma praised Kohli for his dedication to the role

"You, my love, are limitless," wrote the NH10 actress on Instagram as she went on to describe Kohli's grit and dedication to the role of a captain. "What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position," she noted alongside sharing a couple of images.

Looking back Sharma-Kohli's memorable chat with MS Dhoni post his captaincy's end

The actress recalled the day in 2014 Kohli had told her about being named as India's Test captain as the previous skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, had taken retirement from the format. "I remember MS, you & I having a chat...him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey... Since that day, I've seen more than just your beard turning grey," she wrote.

Do you know? Even Kohli's announcement post had mention of Dhoni

When Kohli announced his decision on Saturday, his statement carried a mention of Dhoni too. "A big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward," he wrote.

Notable This aspect of the cricketer made 'Pari' actress the proudest

While penning her emotional open letter, the Pari actor/producer also mentioned which aspect of her husband made her the proudest. "I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership," she noted, adding, "But I'm more proud of the growth you achieved within you."

Twitter Post Check out Sharma's message here

Conclusion 'Vamika will see learning of these 7 years in you'

The Zero actress wrote their daughter Vamika, who recently celebrated her first birthday, "will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her." She ended the post by saying, "You did good," followed by a heart emoticon. We surely are a bit teary-eyed reading this sweet note. Best wishes to Kohli for his upcoming years as a player!