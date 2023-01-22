Entertainment

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Selfiee' trailer finally out!

Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi starrer 'Selfiee' trailer finally out!

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 22, 2023, 03:22 pm 2 min read

'Selfiee' will be released in theaters on February 24, 2023

Ahead of Selfiee's premiere on February 24, 2023, the makers of the upcoming comedy-drama movie have finally released its trailer! The film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty, and Nushrratt Bhaurccha in pivotal roles. It has been helmed by JugJugg Jeeyo fame Raj Mehta and marks his second collaboration with Kumar after Good Newwz. Here's a trailer breakdown.

Why does this story matter?

Mehta recently tasted success in the form of the dramedy JugJugg Jeeyo and it remains to be seen if he can recreate his magic yet again.

Selfiee is based on the hit Malayalam film Driving Licence. Since this is the first time Mehta is handling the reins of a remake, it will be interesting to see if he can pull audiences to theaters.

Here's what the trailer showed

Going by the Selfiee's trailer, Kumar plays a superstar named Vijay, while Hashmi is a police officer, who is a diehard Vijay fan and wishes to get a selfie with the superstar. The trailer revolves around the tussle between the actor and the fan. It also addresses the demi-god status superstars enjoy in India. Selfiee's crux also has shades of Shah Rukh Khan's Fan.

Here's everything we know about 'Selfiee'

Selfiee has been adapted from the Prithviraj Sukumaran-Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer Driving Licence, thus joining the extensive catalog of South-to-Bollywood remakes. Recent examples include Nikamma (remake of Middle Class Abbayi), HIT: The First Case (remake of its Telugu namesake), and Jersey (remake of Telugu film of the same name). Selfiee has been produced by Dharma Productions, Sukumaran, late Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, and Listin Stephen.

This is what the original film was all about

The original Malayalam film was centered around a superstar, played by Sukumaran, known for his driving skills. However, the twist in the tale occurs when he loses his driving license. Soon after, he runs into an inspector, who also happens to be his ardent fan. "The film is an ego battle between the two powerful men," is how the makers have described the plot.