Chanchal Chowdhury to headline Srijit Mukherji's biopic on Mrinal Sen

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 30, 2022, 05:48 pm 2 min read

Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji has announced a biopic on the life of director Mrinal Sen

On maverick director Mrinal Sen's fourth death anniversary on Friday (December 30), filmmaker Srijit Mukherji has announced a biopic on the life of the director par excellence. The film, titled Padatik, will be headlined by leading Bangladeshi actor Chanchal Chowdhury, known for his work in projects such as Hawa, Television, and Debi, among others. It will possibly go on floors in January. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Sen worked as a director and screenwriter in Bengali, Hindi, and Telugu movies, and is considered to be one of the pioneers of the New Wave cinema movement.

Recipient of 18 National Film Awards, he was known for pathbreaking movies such as Bhuvan Shome, Ek Din Pratidin, Ek Adhuri Kahani, and Calcutta 71.

He was also honored with the Padma Bhushan in 1981.

The biopic is 'inspired by Sen's life and times'

Mukherji took to Twitter to announce the biopic. Sharing the first look of the film, he wrote, "On the day you left your El Dorado forever, few updates..." The poster features an illustration of Sen laying down on the road and "Mad Maverick Maestro" is painted in broad letters on the pathway. Padatik is "inspired by the life and times of Mrinal Sen."

Take a good look at the poster here

On the day you left your El Dorado forever, few updates... pic.twitter.com/fbT07bdkBF — Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) December 30, 2022

Know more about the actor playing Sen in the biopic

Chowdhury is a Bangladeshi actor who started his career in 1996 while performing with theatrical troupes in Bangladesh. Some of his famous plays include Joyjoyonti, Ora Kodom Ali, Songkranti, Rarang, Prakritojoner Kotha, Mayur Singhason, and Che-er Cycle. He recently garnered acclaim and attention in India for his role as David Adam in the thriller OTT series Karagar, which landed on Hoichoi in August 2022.

Earlier, the plan was to make a web series

Padatik will be produced by Friends Communication and Big Screen Production. Details about the rest of the cast are still under wraps. Per reports, the Autograph helmer had earlier wanted to develop a web series on Sen's life, but later changed his decision and opted for a feature film instead. Interestingly, Padatik is also the name of a film Sen directed in 1973.