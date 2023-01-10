Entertainment

Randeep Hooda to Aasmaan Bhardwaj, debutant directors of 2023

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 10, 2023, 02:10 am 3 min read

Take a look at eight men who will be debuting as directors in 2023 (Photo Credit: Randeep Hooda, Aasmaan Bhardwaj/Instagram)

After a bittersweet 2022, Bollywood has placed its hopes on 2023. A hoard of new big-budget movies is gearing up for their release this year. While most of the movies are by well established-filmmakers, there are at least eight new directors who will mark their debut. Take a look at debutant directors along with the films they will be helming.

Aasmaan Bhardwaj

Following the footsteps of his father Vishal Bhardwaj, Aasmaan Bhardwaj has also stepped into the field of direction. He is gearing up for his directorial debut Kuttey starring actors Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, and Shardul Bhardwaj. Kuttey will be released across the theaters on Friday. A teaser of the film was released in December.

Victor Mukherjee

Victor Mukherjee is also making his directorial debut with the movie, Lakadbaggha. The film which will be clashing with Bhardwaj's Kuttey, stars Anshuman Jha and Riddhi Dogra in lead roles. The story revolves around Arjun Bakshi, an animal rescuer from Kolkata, who exposes cattle smuggling in search of his missing dog. Mukherjee has earlier directed web series like Love Lust and Confusion.

Shantanu Bagchi

Shantanu Bagchi is making his directorial debut Mission Majnu. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It features Malhotra playing the role of an R&AW agent in the film based on an incident that took place during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Before Mission Majnu, which is releasing on January 20, Bagchi directed a short film Nycil Cool Shower.

Aditya Nimbalkar

Aditya Nimbalkar, who worked as an assistant director to Vishal Bhardwaj in films such as Haider and Kaminey, is making his directorial debut with Shahid Kapoor-starrer Bull. Nimbalkar has also been an associate director in Rangoon and has also written the story of Irrfan Khan-starrer Talvar. Meanwhile, Bull is reportedly inspired by a true incident and the film is releasing on April 7.

Randeep Hooda

After delivering stellar performances, Randeep Hooda is ready to step into the shoes of a director. He is turning into a filmmaker's role with the upcoming film Swatantra Veer Savarkar. Hooda has also co-written the story along with Utkarsh Naithani. The film which stars Hooda in the titular role will be released on May 26, on the 140th birth anniversary of Veer Savarkar.

Sarvesh Mewara

Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited film Tejas is the directorial debut of Sarvesh Mewara. The film, which tells the story of a courageous fighter pilot, is slated to release in May 2023. Prior to Tejas, Mewara was to direct Anurag Kashyap's film Gulab Jamun, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Mewara has directed a short film The Girl and the Auto Rickshaw in the past.

Sagar Ambre

Sagar Ambre, who assisted director Aditya Dhar in Uri - The Surgical Strike, is going to make his debut through Malhotra's next film Yodha. Also starring Disha Patani alongside Malhotra, the action drama film is being helmed by Ambre along with Pushkar Ojha. It will also star Raashii Khanna and is being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

Avnish Barjatya

Avnish Barjatya, son of superhit director Sooraj Barjatya, is also making his directorial debut this year. Barjatya has been roped in to direct a film that stars Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer Deol and Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma. No official announcement has been made yet regarding the release date of the film. The upcoming film of Rajshri Productions is yet to receive a title.