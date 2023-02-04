Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Bride-to-be papped leaving for Jaisalmer

Written by Divya Bhonsale Feb 04, 2023, 02:11 pm 2 min read

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to get hitched on February 6 at Suryagarh Palace hotel in Jaisalmer

The countdown for actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding has begun. The two will reportedly be tied in a nuptial knot at a fortress hotel in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on Monday. With their pre-wedding festivities set to kick off on Saturday (February 4), the bride-to-be was reportedly seen at Mumbai's private Kalina airport as she took off to Jaisalmer for her wedding.

Advani waves to paparazzi as she leaves for wedding

Donning an all-white outfit paired with a hot pink shawl, Advani was seen arriving at the private Mumbai airport on Saturday morning before she reportedly left for Jaisalmer. The bride-to-be was accompanied by her family and friends as well as designer Manish Malhotra. Meanwhile, other guests have also started departing for the three days of their wedding celebrations.

Watch: Advani waves to the paps at airport

Ram Charan expected to attend the wedding

If media reports are to be believed, Telugu superstar Ram Charan is also rumored to attend the wedding. Advani and the RRR star have worked together in the past. Moreover, the two actors are once again reuniting on the screen as they have been roped in for Tamil filmmaker Shankar's upcoming next, which has tentatively been titled RC 15 aka SVC 50.

Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan reportedly on guest list

Reportedly, Advani and Malhotra will have an intimate wedding in presence of close friends and family. Malhotra's Student of the Year filmmaker Karan Johar and co-star Varun Dhawan are expected to attend the wedding. Advani also worked with Johar and Dhawan in JugJugg Jeeyo (2022). Producer Ashvini Yardi, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, and Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput are also expected to join the wedding celebrations.

All about their love story

Rumors about Malhotra and Advani's relationship started soon after they began the filming for Shershaah in which they were cast as the leading pair. Amid the speculations, the two were seen jetting off to South Africa in 2019 to ring in the New Year, followed by some more vacations. Last year, there were rumors about their breakup, too. However, the two got back together.