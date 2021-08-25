Is this how much Sidharth Malhotra, others charged for 'Shershaah'?

'Shershaah': Fees of Sidharth Malhotra and other actors

Just when everyone thought Sidharth Malhotra has lost his sparkle, he proved all wrong with his nuanced portrayal as Captain Vikram Batra in Shershaah. Malhotra literally got into the skin of the late Kargil hero's character for this Vishnu Varadhan-directorial. Apart from him, Kiara Advani and Shiv Panditt too picked up laurels for their performances. So how much did each of them charge?

Lead

Malhotra got Rs. 7cr for his nuanced portrayal

Keeping in touch with reality, the Karan Johar-backed film showed Malhotra's Batra dying, as his comrades raised the Indian flag to mark their victory. The A Gentleman actor brought this emotion up poignantly on the screen. Shershaah gave him a massive canvas to showcase his skills, and he used it intelligently. And for the same, he charged a solid Rs. 7 crore.

The actress

For bringing Cheema to life onscreen, Advani charged Rs. 4cr

Even though the film was centered around Malhotra's character, Advani as Dimple Cheema provided that necessary support that Shershaah needed to stand out. Notably, Cheema, who met Batra in 1995, never married and lives as his widow. So portraying her authentically needed courage, and Advani did a commendable job. And for this, the Kabir Singh star got paid an incredible Rs. 4 crore.

Shiv Panditt

Batra's Sanjeev "Jimmy" Jamwal pocketed a solid Rs. 45 lakh

Panditt played the character of Sanjeev "Jimmy" Jamwal, Batra's lieutenant colonel, for which he pocketed Rs. 45L. In the film, we don't see them starting on a good note. Later they become so close that Jamwal can be seen crying at the war hero's funeral. The Shaitan star is anyway a talented actor, so his balanced approach toward this role isn't unexpected from him.

Others

The other actors also got paid handsomely for 'Shershaah'

Chennai Express actor Nikitin Dheer took home Rs. 35 lakh for his role as Ajay Singh Jasrotia, who was also martyred in the same war. Pawan Chopra, who breathed life into GL Batra, a grieving father, was paid some Rs. 50 lakh for Shershaah. Anil Charanjeett played the character of Naib Subedar Bansi Lal, Batra's close friend, and charged Rs. 25 lakh for it.