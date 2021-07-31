Kiara birthday special: Films in which you'll see her next

Kiara Advani turns 29 today; will be seen next in 'Shershaah' opposite Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has her kitty full with big banner projects as she turns 29 today. The birthday girl will next appear in the Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra's biopic, Shershaah. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the Dharma Productions movie also stars Sidharth Malhotra as Batra, while Advani plays his fiancee, Dimple Cheema. It's slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 12.

Meanwhile, Advani has also reportedly been roped in for three films by renowned Tamil director, S Shankar. The first is RC 15, alongside her Vinaya Vidheya Rama co-star, Ram Charan—they will portray a romantic couple in it. Then, she will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh for the first time in the Aparichit remake. And, her third Shankar film is currently in the planning stage.

The Kabir Singh star became a Dharma actress ever since she appeared in Karan Johar's short film, Lust Stories. Now, she's been roped in for another film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. The Raj Mehta directorial is reportedly about "two couples from different generations, entangled around the issues post marriage." According to Pinkvilla, it is a romantic comedy.

Advani will also appear in the psychological comedy thriller, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside Kartik Aaryan. Slated for a theatrical release on November 19, it also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The Laxmii actress has another multi-starrer project in the pipeline. She will share screen space with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in Shashank Khaitan's Mr. Lele, also backed by Dharma Productions.

Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Deverakonda are her 'style fam'

A day before Advani's birthday, Hrithik Roshan made fans curious posting a dashing picture with the caption, "Hey @advani_kiara do you think this is good enough?" While netizens speculated the duo might be doing a film together, the actress shared a post announcing their collaboration for the online fashion brand, Myntra. Her "style fam" also includes Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Deverakonda.

