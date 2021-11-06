'Neelambari' review: Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde's chemistry steals the show

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Nov 06, 2021, 01:12 pm

Makers of Chiranjeevi's Acharya have now released the second single from the film. Titled Neelambari, the track is 4:15-minute-long. The song is a melodious romantic number that highlights the chemistry between Siddha (Ram Charan) and his romantic interest Neelambari, played by Pooja Hegde. While Ananth Sriram has penned the lyrics, Anurag Kulkarni and Ramya Behara have lend their voices to Neelambari. Here's our verdict.

Visuals

It's a lyrical video and shows glimpses of the song

As far as the video is concerned, it is a lyrical one. So it shows up the words of this song along with photos of the duo from its video. Apart from these, the clip also shows us some scenes that this track's video will have and from those we could understand that the chemistry between Charan and Hegde will be remarkable.

Observation

Charan's dance moves at the hook line arrest your attention

Apart from their restrained romance, what makes this song noteworthy is Charan's smooth dance moves. Throughout the number, the couple is seen in traditional attires. The Chirutha actor's moves at the hook line will surely arrest your attention. The Koratala Siva-directorial has Chiranjeevi as the titular character, while Kajal Aggarwal will be the female lead. Charan and Hegde will be seen in extended cameos.

Nostalgia

'Neelambari' takes us back to Mani Sharma's 2000s compositions

Now coming to the song. The singers' voices add a pleasant touch to Neelambari. The tunes strike a chord. You will be reminded of Mani Sharma's older works from early 2000s. Words by Sriram complement this soothing traditional track perfectly. It is for the lovers and has a peppy beat to it. The first number of this film, Laahe Laahe, was released in March.

Updates

Here are the projects where you'll next see Charan, Hegde

Verdict: Song and Visuals get 3/5. Meanwhile, Charan will next be seen in the magnum opus RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli. It co-stars Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. RRR is slated for a January 7, 2022 premiere. On the other hand, Hegde also has a couple of big budget films- Radhe Shyam with Prabhas and Beast with Vijay.