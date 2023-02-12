Entertainment

Hamid Barkzi, Soundous Moufakir win MTV Splitsvilla Season 14

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 12, 2023, 04:24 pm 1 min read

Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir win MTV Splitsvilla Season 14

MTV Splitsvilla Season 14 concluded with the grand finale on Saturday as Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir emerged as the winners of the show. They defeated the other finalist couples—Kashish Thakur-Akashlina Chandra and Justin D'Cruz-Sakshi Shrivas. The dating reality show, which is one of the most watched shows in India, is aired on MTV and can also be streamed on the OTT platform Voot.

More about the winners

The winning duo also reportedly took home a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh. Before Splitsvilla, Barkzi and Moufakir participated in MTV Roadies; Barkzi won the title in 2021, while Moufakir appeared in the 2022 season. Splitsvilla is one of the longest-running TV shows and saw many changes this season—from Rannvijay Singha being replaced by Arjun Bijlani to Uorfi Javed partaking as a mischiefmaker.

