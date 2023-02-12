Entertainment

Rana Daggubati, father Suresh Babu named in alleged land-grabbing case

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 12, 2023, 03:28 pm 1 min read

Rana Daggubati and Suresh Babu named in legal case filed by Hyderabad businessman

Actor Rana Daggubati and his father, producer D Suresh Babu, have reportedly landed in legal trouble after a Hyderabad-based businessman named Pramod Kumar filed an alleged land-grabbing case against them. Kumar has alleged the father-son duo has been forcing him to vacate land that legally belongs to him. A Nampally court summoned the duo to appear for a hearing on May 1, 2023.

Timeline of events, as per Kumar

The third additional chief metropolitan magistrate court at Hyderabad's Nampally issued the summons to Rana and Babu. Kumar alleged the piece of land was leased out to him by Babu in 2014. After the lease period expired, Kumar claimed, he bought the land worth Rs. 18 crore, adding that even though he paid Rs. 5 crore, Babu didn't register it in his name yet.

Allegations leveled against the duo

Kumar further alleged Babu later transferred the property in Rana's name. In November 2022, the duo sent henchmen and forcibly evicted him from his milkshake outlet, Kumar claimed, adding he had reached out to the Banjara Hills Police Station, too, but the police did not help him. The case is under investigation, and neither Babu nor Rana have commented on these allegations yet.