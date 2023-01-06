Entertainment

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 06, 2023, 01:07 pm 2 min read

Hollywood actor Noah Schnapp is out of the closet! The Stranger Things star took to TikTok to put all speculations to rest and revealed that he is gay. Previously, too, there was chatter on social media about his sexual orientation, but Schnapp had not directly addressed the issue. This turn of events has won him immense support from his fans on social media.

Schnapp's family was 'not surprised' after he came out

Schnapp said in the TikTok video, "When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.' You know what it never was? It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious." The caption read, "I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought."

Check out the TikTok video here

The way Noah Schnapp just publicly came out via tiktok and had this as his caption 😭 an icon pic.twitter.com/euKUtevLlN — Charlotte ✨ (@charlottes0phia) January 5, 2023

Earlier, Schnapp had admitted that Will Byers was gay

In the fourth season of Netflix's supernatural teen drama Stranger Things, it was hinted that Will Byers's character was gay and was in love with his best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard). While speaking to Variety in July, Schnapp said, "[Will] loves his best friend but struggles with knowing if he'll be accepted or not, and feeling like a mistake, and like he doesn't belong."

Fans lauded the actor for coming out

The Hubie Halloween actor's confession triggered an outpouring of love and support from his fans worldwide. One fan tweeted, "Congratulations. I know many feel it's no longer a big deal to come out, it is. It's still brave, meaningful, and impactful." Others pulled out emotional scenes from Stranger Things' latest season and lauded Schnapp for "keeping things so real."

Recently, several celebrities decided to reveal their sexual orientations

In recent times, several celebrities have come out of the closet through social media. Last year itself, actor Rebel Wilson, musician and actor Janelle Monáe, actor John Cameron Mitchell, rugby player Ellia Green, actor and real estate agent Chrishell Stause, soccer player Jake Daniels, Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina, actor Aunjanue Ellis, and former baseball player Maybelle Blair, among others, embraced their sexual realities.