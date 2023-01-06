Entertainment

'Ant-Man 3' to 'Dune 2': Upcoming Hollywood films of 2023

'Ant-Man 3' to 'Dune 2': Upcoming Hollywood films of 2023

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jan 06, 2023, 01:02 pm 3 min read

Check out the list of some of the Hollywood films releasing in 2023

For all the Hollywood movie buffs, the year 2023 is going to be an exciting one. An array of films from the West are up for release in this new year. Whether it is Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya-starrer Dune 2 or Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, gear up to watch some of the best Hollywood films in 2023; see list.

'Dune: Part Two'

After the success of Dune which bagged several awards at the Academy Awards, the makers are all set to release its sequel in 2023. Starring Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Rebecca Ferguson, Dune: Part Two is slated to release in the second half of the year. Per reports, the sci-fi story is expected to release worldwide in early November.

'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

A highly-anticipated film of 2023 is Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One was earlier slated for a release in 2022. However, it was not released in theaters last year. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film will again feature Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. The film which brings back the partnership of Cruise and McQuarrie will be released on July 14.

'Barbie'

Starring Margot Robbie, Warner Bros.'s Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig. Also starring actor Ryan Gosling as Ken, the film is expected for a worldwide release on July 21. Barbie also features actors Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, and Issa Rae, among others. The film has a unique costume and will follow the story of Barbie as she interacts with the real world.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Director Peyton Reed's Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will star Paul Rudd as the Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp. The third installment of the Ant-Man franchise will hit the cinema halls on February 17. Apart from Rudd and Lilly, Ant-Man 3 will also feature actors Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfieffer, Jonathan Majors, and Kathryn Newton, among many others.

'Aquaman 2: The Lost World'

Actor Jason Momoa is all set to return as Aquaman in Aquaman 2: The Lost Kingdom. The sequel will follow the unexpected teaming up of Arthur Curry and Ocean Master. Directed by James Wan, the film will also star Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Nicole Kidman, and Temuera Morrison. Per reports, Michael Keaton or Ben Affleck might have a cameo in the film.

'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Filmmaker Chad Stahelski's directorial John Wick: Chapter 4 will release in the theaters on March 24, worldwide. Starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role, alongside Bill Skarsgard and Donnie Yen, the fourth franchise will continue Wick's quest for revenge. Actors Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane will return with their characters Bowery King, Charon, and Winston, respectively.