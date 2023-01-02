Entertainment

TV actor Ruhaanika Dhawan buys her own home at 15!

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 02, 2023, 01:19 pm 2 min read

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor Ruhaanika Dhawan has bought her own home at 15! (Photo credit: Instagram/@ruhaanikad)

TV actor Ruhaanika Dhawan, who shot to nationwide fame through her work on the popular Hindi soap opera Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has achieved a stellar feat! The child actor bought a plush home at the tender age of 15! She recently took to Instagram to share the delightful news and also posted a few photos of her new abode. Congratulations to her!

Dhawan expressed gratitude to her family, Almighty

In a long Instagram post, Dhawan expressed gratitude toward her family and God. Part of her statement read, "I have check marked a very big dream—buying a home on my own. This is very huge for me and my folks. My parents and I are extremely thankful for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream."

'My mother is like some magician'

Dhawan didn't forget to mention her mother's role in her life. She wrote, "Special mention to my mother who is some magician. She is a desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it. Only God and she knows how she does it!! There's no stopping for me!!" She also called the achievement "just the beginning," and encouraged her fans to "dream on."

Read Dhawan's entire post here

Congratulatory messages, best wishes poured in for Dhawan

Dhawan's co-actors and other celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the rising star on her splendid accomplishment. Actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari wrote, "Big congratulations!!!" while actor Aneri Vajani commented, "Congratulations my baby! So so so proud of you." Gavie Chahal, Abhishek Sharma, Raunak Singh, and Tassnim Nerurkar are some other celebrities who lauded Dhawan. Her post has amassed over 50K likes so far!

Take a look at Dhawan's career, major projects

Dhawan has been active in showbiz since a young age. In 2012, she commenced her career with Zee TV's serial Mrs. Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein. She has also been a part of Salman Khan's Jai Ho and Sunny Deol's Ghayal Once Again. In 2014, she was felicitated with the Most Popular Child Artiste-Female Award for her performance as Pihu in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.