Bye-bye third-party apps: Instagram is working on new 'Repost' feature

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 10, 2022, 07:16 pm 3 min read

Instagram will soon begin testing the new 'Repost' feature with a small number of people (Photo credit: XDA Developers)

Instagram has been on the path of reinvention for a while now. Despite being battered in its rivalry against TikTok, the social media platform continues to experiment. The Meta-owned site has now confirmed that it is working on a new feature that will let users "Repost" someone else's content on their own feed. This feature was arguably first introduced by Twitter.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is the same kind of resharing seen on Twitter, Facebook, and Tumblr. It has its obvious benefits, but the question is: Will Instagram's users embrace this change?

Instagram has faced criticism for its recent efforts to become more like rival TikTok. It has even had to roll back some features.

Repost The feature was first spotted in May

Instagram will soon start testing the "Repost" feature. It was spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra earlier this week. He posted a screenshot of Instagram head Adam Mosseri's profile with a Repost tab. He then shared more details about the feature, courtesy of a screenshot by app researcher Alessandro Paluzzi. Paluzzi noticed the feature was in development back in May.

Feature There will be a dedicated tab for reposted posts

Instagram is introducing "Repost" as a new way to share with followers. Users will be able to repost Reels and public posts of others for their followers. According to Paluzzi's screenshots, the option to repost will be in the share menu. Users will also be able to add their thoughts before reposting. A dedicated tab for reposted posts will be in the user's profile.

Twitter Post This is how Instagram's 'Repost' will look like

Instagram Reposts Tab on profiles?!



What’s dis Adam? pic.twitter.com/WayWCJGBfx — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) September 7, 2022

Past Instagram users are not new to the idea of 'reposting'

Instagram users are no strangers to the idea of reposting. Users have been sharing posts to their Stories or via direct messages for a while. Those who wanted to share posts to their feeds have been using third-party apps for the same. They also use screenshots of original posts and share them with their followers. But the new feature will certainly make sharing easier.

Reason Why is Instagram working on 'Repost' feature?

Instagram's reasoning behind introducing a "Repost" feature could be multifold. Apart from making sharing easier, this feature will also ensure that original creators get credit for their work. From a competitive perspective, Instagram's "Repost" certainly has something to do with its main rival TikTok. TikTok started testing the feature at the beginning of 2021. Since then, the feature has gained popularity.