Katrina Kaif starrer 'Phone Bhoot' is streaming on OTT now

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 02, 2023, 01:05 pm 2 min read

Horror comedy Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Monday. The film had opened to mixed reviews from critics and was a box office failure. The film's box office performance was underwhelming but an OTT release adds a new shelf life to this movie. It was earlier available on the streamer on rent.

Why does this story matter?

With the advent of OTT, we have seen films that did not work well at the box office for several reasons, get another chance on streaming platforms.

Recently, films like Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Mili starring Janhvi Kapoor got another chance and received praise after these were released on OTT. This trend has naturally become more prominent after the COVID-19 pandemic.

OTT release announcement

Amazon Prime Video announced the OTT release of the horror comedy on Sunday. The tweet read, "Look who's here to wish you a happy (spooky) new year. #PhoneBhootOnPrime, Jan 2." In the video, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi are seen in their quirky avatar revealing the release date of the movie—January 2. The video also shows glimpses from the film.

Twitter Post

look who’s here to wish you a happy (spooky) new year 👻#PhoneBhootOnPrime, Jan 2 pic.twitter.com/nJsA1HCvnT — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 1, 2023

Story of the film

The story revolves around a ghost played by Kaif who gets in touch with a ghostbuster duo played by Khatter and Chaturvedi for a business idea. Suddenly, the plans go downhill as Kaif reveals her plan. This movie is funky and a one-time watch. It is written by Ravi Shankar (known for writing Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas) and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

More information about 'Phone Bhoot'

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh who is known for Mirzapur. The star cast also includes Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bisht in prominent roles. Phone Bhoot stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh in guest appearances. It is shot by KU Mohanan. The film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.