5 interesting facts about Nani, Mrunal Thakur's 'Nani 30'

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 02, 2023, 12:53 pm 3 min read

5 facts about Nani's upcoming film 'Nani 30'

Actor Nani is one of the few actors who is loved by people across the spectrum. The actor has delivered stellar performances and recently he announced his next project tentatively titled Nani 30. Reportedly, the film went on the floors on January 1. The title and the first look of the project will be unveiled soon. Here are five facts regarding the upcoming film.

First Production of Vyra Entertainments

Vyra Entertainments has been founded by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy KS. All of them have previously been attached to different ventures with CVM being part of famous banner Mythri Movie Makers. As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, the trio wishes to make "good content movies" and they have multiple exciting projects in the pipeline.

Working with debutants

Nani has always loved working with debutants and has a soft corner for emerging directors. Some of his biggest hits have come out after collaborating with new directors. The Telugu actor is currently shooting for debutant Srikanth Odela's Dasara. Nani 30 will be directed by another debutant named Shouryuv. More details about the upcoming film will come in due time.

Mrunal Thakur has been roped in for 'Nani 30'

Mrunal Thakur's first Tollywood film was Sita Ramam opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film was a huge success and was loved by viewers across India. Nani 30 will mark her second Telugu film. In recent times, there has been a trend of South actors collaborating with North Indian actors for a pan-India reach. It proved successful for films like RRR, Brahmastra, Sita Ramam, and others.

Connection between Thakur and Nani

Both the protagonists will share the screen together for the first time but they have been a part of the same film spiritually. Yes, they both were a part of Jersey. Nani starred in the original one whereas Mrunal Thakur starred in the official Hindi remake opposite Shahid Kapoor. The original one was commercially successful, whereas the Hindi remake could not do the magic.

We got a sneak peek at a father-daughter drama

In the announcement video, we see Nani and a child conversing where the kid addresses the actor as Dad. She asks him to shave his beard, to which he says that it's for his film Dasara. The camaraderie and bond in the one-minute and 49-second video teased an emotional drama and Hesham Abdul Wahab's background score is on point too.

