Entertainment

Priya Ahuja might quit 'TMKOC' following husband-director Malav Rajda's exit

Priya Ahuja might quit 'TMKOC' following husband-director Malav Rajda's exit

Written by Aikantik Bag Jan 03, 2023, 07:48 pm 3 min read

Malav Rajda quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' recently

As per a recent Hindustan Times report, Priya Ahuja is in talks with the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and contemplating quitting the show. This comes after her husband and director of the show, Malav Rajda, recently called it quits. In recent times, there have been differences between the production house and the actors, with many actors leaving the show.

Why does this story matter?

The SAB TV sitcom, also called TMKOC, has been a rage for 14 long years. The TV show has earned a cult classic status and has been meme fodder.

In recent times, iconic actors like Shailesh Lodha, Disha Vakani, and Neha Mehta bid adieu to the show. Since then fans believe that the show is losing its charm.

Rajda on creative differences

As per Hindustan Times, a close source revealed that Rajda and the production house had differences, whereas the director refuted those rumors and said, "If you are set out to do good work, there will be creative differences within the team but it's always to improve the show. I had no fallout with the production house." He also expressed gratitude towards producer Asit Modi.

His reason behind quitting the show

Rajda clarified that the reason behind leaving the show was to actually get out of his comfort zone and challenge himself creatively. He said, "After doing the show for 14 years, I thought I had gone into a comfort zone. I thought to grow creatively it's best to move out and challenge myself." He emphasized how TMKOC shaped his life.

'TMOKC' shaped his life

He spoke about earning fame, money, and everything he always wanted from this show. He said, "These 14 years have been the most beautiful years of my life. I not only earned fame and money but also got my life partner Priya from this show."

Other actors who quit the show

Lodha who played the titular character exited the show and did not clearly mention his reason. Reports suggested that he was unhappy with his dates not being utilized and the exclusive contract forbade him from trying new ventures. Vakani (Dayaben) took maternity leave in 2017 and did not return. The makers revealed they had started auditions for this iconic role.

Fans reacted to original members quitting the show

Fans are not happy with the new cast members. They have expressed their dislike of the new cast on social media. Once a fan recalled that the older episodes can be treated as "mental therapy," meanwhile, another fan said that the newer episodes should be declared as the "causes of mental disorders." Many suggested putting the show to an end.