SRK-Kajol's 'DDLJ' collects Rs. 12L in Valentine's Day week re-release

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 12, 2023, 10:40 pm 2 min read

'DDLJ' to complete 10,000 days in theatres

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is considered one of the greatest romantic classics ever produced in India. The longest-running film in Indian cinema's history still has houseful shows in Mumbai's iconic Maratha Mandir. The Aditya Chopra directorial will also create a new record of completing 10,000 days of theatrical run soon. Moreover, several multiplex chains re-released the 1995 cult classic for Valentine's Day week.

Why does this story matter?

DDLJ is synonymous with romance in India. One of the monumental films for both Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan, this magnum opus is a huge part of pop culture today, too.

As fans embraced Khan's action flick Pathaan a few weeks back, DDLJ's re-release has been a treat for them.

Two films, 28 years apart, are running successfully, and there's one commonality—King of Romance!

Box office collection of 'DDLJ' re-release

Within two days of re-release on limited screens by PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis on Friday, DDLJ minted over Rs. 12 lakh. Pinkvilla reported the film is likely to earn Rs. 10 lakh on Sunday, taking the first-weekend collection to around Rs. 22.50 lakh. The Yash Raj Films-backed romantic drama is expected to witness a massive surge in collections on Valentine's Day.

Khan-Kajol starrer: Epitome of romance

DDLJ also established the iconic Bollywood couple—Khan and Kajol. They starred in two films—Baazigar and Karan Arjun—before too, but the pair gained much popularity with DDLJ. Known for their onscreen chemistry and camaraderie, they have worked together in seven films to date—from Baazigar in 1993 to Dilwale in 2015. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for this charismatic duo to work on a project soon.

Khan all over box office with 'Pathaan', 'DDLJ'

Khan is raging at the box office, hinting that 2023 is going to be his year. Siddharth Anand-directed Pathaan, which is also bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, has been on a box office rampage since its release on January 25. The action thriller is inching toward the Rs. 1,000 crore mark at the global box office and has collected over Rs. 452 crore (domestic).