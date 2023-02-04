Entertainment

Ranveer Singh to endorse Nutella in India; exciting campaign ahead

Ranveer Singh to endorse Nutella in India; exciting campaign ahead

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 04, 2023, 06:31 pm 1 min read

Ranveer Singh to endorse Nutella in India

Ranveer Singh will be part of an exciting campaign on World Nutella Day, which is celebrated on February 5 (Sunday). The actor has been roped in by Ferrero as the brand ambassador of its Nutella brand in the Indian market. The company has also announced this collaboration with Singh on its social media handles. Interestingly, Singh is reportedly a huge fan of Nutella, too.

The brand's take on this new collaboration

Nutella India will launch an online limited-edition "Nutella Jar" featuring Singh as a giveaway. It is packaged in a box with a QR code, which—when scanned by a special Instagram AR lens—triggers Singh in an augmented reality avatar. On collaborating with the Bollywood actor, Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head of Nutella, said, "His personality exemplifies energy which is in absolute sync with the brand's ethos."

Singh as new Nutella brand ambassador

Instagram post A post shared by nutellaindia on February 4, 2023 at 12:57 pm IST