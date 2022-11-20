Business

Amazon founder warns of recession, advises postponing large purchases

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 20, 2022, 02:26 pm 2 min read

Billionaire entrepreneur and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has warned of economic recession in the world. He advised businesses and consumers to hold on to their large purchases during the holiday season as the recession, he forecasts, is in the offing. The founder of America-based world's largest e-commerce, Amazon, made the startling statement during an interview with CNN.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bezos founded the e-commerce giant Amazon, formerly Cadabra Inc, now worth over $438 billion US dollar, in 1994.

The statement by Bezos comes when several multinational companies are carrying out major layoffs.

According to a May report by International Labour Organization, following significant growth in the last quarter of 2021, about 11.2 crore people might have lost jobs in the first quarter of 2022.

Suggestion Bezos asks people to keep the cash safe

The business tycoon further advised consumers "to keep their cash safe and avoid unnecessary spending in the coming months," citing the recession. While addressing American families, Bezos advised them to avoid making big purchases. He told the people of the United States that the country was staring at a recession and they should avoid purchases, such as new cars and TVs etc.

Measures Reduce the possibility of risk amid 'recession'

Bezos asked people to avoid taking risks amid the anticipated recession and said, "Keep some dry powder on hand.... a little bit of risk reduction could make the difference for that small business if we do get into even more serious economic problems. You've got to play the probabilities a little bit." He further said, "Hold onto your money, and see what transpires."

Statement 'Economy does not look good right now'

Bezos during the interview further stated that the economy does not look healthy right now as he said "things are slowing down." He remarked companies across the world are carrying out major layoffs. To note, Amazon has decided to lay off nearly 10,000 employees until next year 'as part of saving costs.' Amazon reportedly asked many employees to voluntarily resign before November 29.

Saving costs To 'save costs,' major multinational companies cut jobs

In the past few months, major multinational companies besides Amazon have cut jobs. Meta which owns social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and messaging application WhatsApp announced that it will be firing 11,000 employees 'as part of saving costs.' For similar reasons, Twitter now owned by Elon Musk also recently laid off nearly 3,500 employees, including its chief executive officer Parag Agrawal.