#DealOfTheDay: OnePlus 10R gets cheaper by Rs. 8,000 on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 27, 2022, 03:43 pm 2 min read

The OnePlus 10R comes in three colorways

Amazon's Great Indian Festival is underway, and you can avail huge discounts on a host of consumer electronics. One of the best deals is available on the OnePlus 10R, which is currently retailing with discounts worth Rs. 8,000. If you want a device with a 120Hz AMOLED screen, powerful MediaTek processor, gaming-focused features, and 150W fast-charging, buying this handset is worth it.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The OnePlus 10R bore a launch price of Rs. 38,999, Rs. 42,999, and Rs. 43,999 for its 8GB/128GB (80W), 12GB/256GB (80W), and 12GB/256GB (150W) configurations, respectively. However, the device is now retailing via Amazon with a Rs. 6,000 discount along with an instant cashback of Rs. 2,000 via SBI Bank Credit Cards. Collectively, these offers make the device cheaper by Rs. 8,000.

Design and display The device flaunts a 120Hz AMOLED screen

The OnePlus 10R sports a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, symmetrical bezels, and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it gets three cut-outs for cameras. It offers a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) 10-bit AMOLED screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, a 360Hz touch response rate, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Dimensions-wise, the handset measures 8.2mm in thickness and weighs 186g.

Information It gets a 50MP primary camera with OIS

The OnePlus 10R is equipped with triple rear cameras consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8, OIS) main snapper, an 8MP (f/2.2) 119.7-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it offers a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.

Internals The handset supports up to 150W fast-charging

The OnePlus 10R is fueled by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is shipped with OxygenOS 12.1 based on the Android 12 operating system. The device comes in two variants. The one with a 5,000mAh battery supports 80W wired fast-charging whereas the 4,500mAh battery version supports 150W wired fast-charging.