Twitter is planning to charge $20/month for blue tick verification

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 31, 2022, 10:44 am 2 min read

Elon Musk, the new 'Chief Twit,' has set the ball rolling on his vision for Twitter. The billionaire is taking no prisoners to mold the company into what he wants. He has already changed Twitter's homepage. Now, he reportedly wants to charge users for the 'coveted' blue tick. It will be part of Musk's plan to revamp the platform's verification process.

Context Why does this story matter?

Bots - one word that almost brought a halt to Musk acquiring Twitter. Now that he is in charge of the company, he has begun his mission to rid Twitter of bots/fake accounts.

First step, charge users for the blue tick. There will be more steps to follow shortly.

This will certainly create an uproar among Twitter's very own elite, the verified users.

Verification Musk has always criticized Twitter's verification process

Musk has long been a critic of how Twitter handles its verification process. Now that he is at the helm of the company, it is not surprising that he wants to change that. He tweeted on Sunday, "The whole verification process is being revamped right now." The Tesla CEO has identified Twitter Blue as the way ahead.

New process User verification will become part of Twitter Blue

How will Twitter Blue help in solving Musk's concerns about the platform's verification process? According to The Verge, the company will make user verification a part of the subscription program. Verified users will have 90 days to subscribe to Twitter Blue or lose their blue tick. The microblogging platform is also planning to charge more for the premium subscription. It will reportedly cost $19.99/month.

Deadline Employees have time till November 7 to make changes

The linking of account verification with Twitter Blue will be a time-bound process, as per people familiar with the matter. The 'Chief Twit' has reportedly given employees a November 7 deadline to launch the feature. If they are unable to fulfill the assignment on time, they will be fired. With the way things have been at Twitter, we won't consider that an empty threat.