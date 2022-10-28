Business

Elon Musk takes over Twitter, CEO Parag Agrawal fired

Written by Prateek Talukdar Edited by Shikha Chaudhry Oct 28, 2022, 08:35 am 1 min read

Finally closing the deal, the world's richest man, Elon Musk acquired Twitter and fired the top brass. Those sacked include Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Head of Legal Policy, Trust and safety wing, reported Washington Post citing anonymous sources. CNBC reported that Agrawal and Segal left the company's headquarters and will not be returning.

Details The long legal saga comes to an end

The $44 billion deal culminated after Twitter took Musk to court as the latter took a U-turn in July on the promised deal. The takeover now concludes a long legal battle between Musk and former Twitter leadership. The differences between Musk and Agrawal were rather public. "I don't have confidence in management," Musk had said in one of the early filings about the deal.

Twitter Post Musk wants to save humanity

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022