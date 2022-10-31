Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's October 31 codes: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 31, 2022, 09:48 am 2 min read

Garena's Free Fire MAX is accessible in India only via Android devices (Photo credit: Garena)

Competing on the battleground necessitates the use of various tools and tactics. Employing some extra supplies helps you survive and advance the scoreboard rankings. Garena's Free Fire MAX allows players to acquire a variety of in-game collectibles using redeemable codes. Individuals unwilling to invest real money can benefit from these codes and earn multiple bonuses.

Context Why does this story matter?

Garena's Free Fire MAX has obtained a sizable fanbase in India due to its enhanced visuals and thrilling gameplay.

Additionally, the daily releases of redeemable codes are assisting players in obtaining a variety of in-game collectibles.

All these factors attribute to the game's popularity in India's Android ecosystem and make it one of the most downloaded battle royale games on the Google Play Store.

Rules Each code is redeemable only once per gamer

Players must abide by a few fundamental guidelines when redeeming Free Fire MAX codes. The codes can only be accessed by individuals using Indian servers. Although gamers can redeem multiple codes in a go, they can redeem each code only once. Being time-sensitive, the codes should be redeemed through the game's rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for October 31

The Free Fire MAX redeemable codes for today i.e. October 31, can help amass resources like diamonds, royale vouchers, protective equipment, and more for free. V44Z-Z5YY-7CBS, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ 4TPQ-RDQJ-HVP4, 2FG9-4YCW-9VMV, HHNA-T6VK-Q9R7, HFNS-J6W7-4Z48 XFW4-Z6Q8-82WY, FFDB-GQWP-NHJX, J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, X99T-K56X-DJ4X FF7W-SM0C-N44Z, FHVC-XSW3-RGHJ, J678-KIOJ-987F, FXG7-HYA8-U765 65RE-F3VB-5TIG, GI87-V6D5-RWF3, ZGAI-P9ZV-D4JN, MSJX-8VM2-5B95 W4GP-FVK2-MR2C, Q4QU-4GQG-E5KD, MQJW-NBVH-YAQM, RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK WCME-RVCM-USZ9, FF11-NJN5-YS3E, FF11-64XN-JZ2V, FF11-WFNP-P956, FFES-P5M1-MVBN

Steps How to redeem the codes?

You can redeem the Free Fire MAX codes by heading to (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account by entering your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials. Then, add a redeemable code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Further, tap on "Ok." Each successful redemption will offer you a reward which can be picked from the game's mail section.