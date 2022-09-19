Technology

Free Fire MAX codes for September 19: How to redeem?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 19, 2022, 10:22 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX can be downloaded via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

A battle royale game with teammates always offers a thrilling experience. However, competing on the battleground necessitates the use of various tools and strategies. Garena's Free Fire MAX offers an option to access additional in-game items using which the players have a higher chance to win or advance in rankings. The supplies can be accessed for free via redeemable codes. Here's how.

Context Why does this story matter?

Garena introduced Free Fire MAX as a visually enhanced version of the classic Free Fire, back in September 2021.

Since its debut, the game has received massive popularity among Android users in India.

Additionally, to keep the players hooked, the game creators add redeemable codes on a daily basis, using which the players can access additional in-game items without paying a penny.

Rules Codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours

To access Free Fire MAX codes, there are some prerequisites a player needs to follow. The codes are redeemable only via the Indian servers. Players can redeem multiple codes, but they can access each code only once. The 12-digit alphanumeric codes can only be claimed via the rewards redemption page, within a time span of 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for September 19

The Free Fire MAX codes for today, i.e. September 19, are mentioned below. These codes can offer players a range of in-game content such as loot crates, diamonds, skins, pets, and more. NDJD-FBGJ-FJFK, ERTY-HJNB-VCDS, F10IU-JHGV-CDSE, F7UI-JHBG-FDFR. W0JJ-AFV3-TU5E, TJ57-OSSD-N5AP, LH3D-HG87-XU5U, XLMM-VSBN-V6YC. PACJ-JTUA-29UU, FFPL-NZUW-MALS, FFPL-OWHA-NSMA, SXE4-R5T6-YHBG. XSEU-RTYH-BVCX, SDER-T56Y-UJNB, SDER-TYHB-GVCD, FF10-JA1Y-ZNYN.

Instructions How to redeem the codes?

To redeem the alphanumeric codes, visit Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). With your registered Facebook, Twitter, Huawei, Apple ID, Google, or VK credentials, log in to your account. Further, add a 12-digit code into the text box and click on "Confirm." Then, press "Ok." With every successful redemption, you can pick up the associated reward from the in-game mail section.