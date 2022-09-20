Technology

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for September 20?

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes for September 20?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 20, 2022, 10:24 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is available in India via Google Play Store (Photo credit: Garena)

Free Fire MAX is a multiplayer battle royale game where players compete against one another to improve their portfolio of credits along with the leaderboard standings. There is a range of additional in-game items, which users can acquire via real money transactions. But not everyone is willing to spend resources. Therefore, the game developers provide redeemable codes, allowing users to access supplies for free.

Context Why does this story matter?

Free Fire MAX was announced back in September 2021.

The game has successfully built up a sizable fan base in India since its launch, thanks to its enhanced visuals, regular updates, and rewards redemption system.

Players can use redeemable codes to get a variety of exciting in-game items in this battle royale game. The bonuses help individuals improve their gaming experience.

Rules Codes are valid for a limited duration

While claiming the Free Fire MAX codes, players must abide by a few basic guidelines. Only gamers using the Indian servers can redeem the codes. Although players are allowed to claim multiple codes, each code can only be used once per person. The alphanumeric codes should be claimed via the rewards redemption page within 12 to 18 hours.

Codes Here are the codes for September 20

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. September 20 can be used to get royale vouchers, diamonds, premium bundles, pets, etc. Take a look at the codes. B61Y-CTNH-4PV3, FFBC-AC83-6MAC, FFBC-LY4L-NC4B, WOJJ-AFV3-TU5E. FFBC-LLP5-S98A, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9, WLSG-JXS5-KFYR, FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL. FFTI-LM65-9NZB, 3IBB-MSL7-AK8G, FFPL-NZUW-MALS, YXY3-EGTL-HGJX. FFPL-UED9-3XRT, FFBC-JVGJ-J6VP, XUW3-FNK7-AV8N.

Instructions What are the steps for code redemption?

Visit the Free Fire MAX's rewards redemption page at (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, sign in to your account using your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials. In the text box, enter a 12-digit alphanumeric code, click "Confirm," and then press "Ok." You can pick up the associated reward from your in-game mail section following each successful redemption.