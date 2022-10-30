Technology

Realme 10 4G to go on sale on November 1

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 30, 2022, 08:45 pm 2 min read

The Realme 10 4G will arrive in three colorways

The Realme 10 4G will be up for grabs in select markets starting Tuesday (November 1). This news was reported by MySmartPrice, citing tipster Paras Guglani. Additionally, the report also disclosed the RAM, storage, and pricing details of the device. The smartphone is said to arrive in 4GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB configurations. In India, it may start at around Rs. 17,000 or Rs. 19,000.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme recently announced that it would unveil its 10-series smartphones in November.

Furthermore, the brand disclosed that the line-up's 4G counterpart would be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. As the launch draws near, more information on the device has started to surface.

The mid-range smartphone will likely sell for as low as Rs. 15,000 after various bank/card discount offers, which seems quite reasonable.

Design and display The phone will get a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The Realme 10 4G will sport a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device will get a polycarbonate back with a glossy finish and a dual camera arrangement. It will boast a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The handset would arrive in Blue, Pink, and Gray color options.

Information It will feature a 50MP primary camera

On the rear, the Realme 10 4G will get a 50MP main camera, and a 2MP macro sensor, paired with an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the device is expected to get a 16MP camera on the front.

Internals The device will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery

The Realme 10 4G will house MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset is likely to boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. Under the hood, it will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 10 4G: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the Realme 10 4G will be disclosed at the time of its launch. It will be available in select markets from Tuesday (November 1).