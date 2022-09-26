Technology

WhatsApp to support Do not Disturb API for missed calls

WhatsApp to support Do not Disturb API for missed calls

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 26, 2022, 11:04 am 2 min read

WhatsApp beta testers for iOS have already received this feature (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp, the world's most popular instant messaging platform, is working on a new API (Application Program Interface) for Android. The feature will let users know when they miss a call during 'Do not Disturb' mode. It was spotted by WABetaInfo in the new WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.21.7 update. The feature was first rolled out to iOS beta testers back in June.

Context Why does this story matter?

These days, we come across a new feature WhatsApp is working on every other day. The Meta-owned platform is not leaving any stones unturned in its quest to provide the ultimate user experience.

The ability to understand we missed a call due to an active DND mode will help in cases where the feature is accidentally turned on. Hence, benefiting the user.

Feature An event will automatically appear in conversation and call history

According to WABetaInfo, when you miss a call due to 'Do not Disturb' mode, an event will automatically appear in the conversation and call history. Users have always received events about missed calls in conversations. In this case, however, it will have an extra "while on Do Not Disturb" part. The feature is dubbed 'Do not disturb API - Missed calls.'

Visibility Only the person receiving the call will see the information

When you are on 'Do not Disturb' mode and someone calls you, the new feature that WhatsApp is working on will highlight the reason why you missed the call. However, this information won't be visible to the person who made the call. That is, the caller will not know that you missed the call due to active 'Do not Disturb' mode.

DND The feature is not available to Android beta testers yet

This is the first time 'Do not Disturb' has made an appearance on WhatsApp beta for Android. In June, the company released the ability to understand whether 'Do not Disturb' mode is enabled or not to iOS users. The feature on iOS was available for beta testers. On Android, however, the feature is still under development and is not available yet.