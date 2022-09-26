Technology

How to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX's September 26 codes?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 26, 2022, 10:02 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX features engaging graphics, and animations, which have helped it build a strong user base within a year of its release. Furthermore, the game captivates the players through the regular release of redemption codes which help acquire a range of in-game assets for free. Individuals can access costumes, diamonds, weapons, aviation gear, vouchers, and more using redeemable codes.

Context Why does this story matter?

A battle royale game with teammates provides a thrilling experience. However, competing on the battleground necessitates the use of various tools and tactics.

Free Fire MAX codes are helpful to those who are not willing to invest resources to purchase in-game items.

The supplies accessed via the codes increase your chances of winning and climbing the leaderboard rankings.

Details Each code is redeemable once per user

The Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. September 26, are valid for a limited duration. They will automatically expire after 18 hours. According to the norms, every code is redeemable only once per user. However, each user can redeem multiple codes in a go. The codes may reveal a wide range of rewards such as diamonds, skins, aviation gear, vouchers, etc.

Codes Here are the codes for September 26

Below, we have mentioned the Free Fire MAX codes for today ie. September 26. Use them to earn supplies for free. ZZAT-XB24-QES8, U8S4-7JGJ-H5MG, FFIC-33NT-EUKA, 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9. J3ZK-Q57Z-2P2P, VNY3-MQWN-KEGU, SARG-886A-V5GR, 8F3Q-ZKNT-LWBZ. FF7M-UY4M-E6SC, GCNV-A2PD-RGRZ, B3G7-A2TW-DR7X, X99T-K56X-DJ4X.

Instructions Steps to redeem the alphanumeric codes

Visit the rewards redemption website of Free Fire MAX (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Log in to your account using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei, or VK credentials. Enter a redeemable code in the text box and click 'Confirm.' Now press 'Ok.' You will be notified of the status of the redemption. The rewards will be delivered to the in-game mailbox within 24 hours.