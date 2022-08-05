Technology

Garena Free Fire MAX's August 5 codes: How to redeem

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 05, 2022, 09:59 am 2 min read

Free Fire MAX is currently limited to Android users in India (Photo credit: Garena)

Garena's Free Fire MAX is an online multiplayer battle royale game that has recently amassed a sizable fan base in India due to its high-resolution graphics as well as free rewards scheme. It offers players numerous chances to win a variety of exciting in-game items using redeemable codes. Players can use these freebies to perform better on the battlefield and advance to higher rankings.

Free Fire MAX is an improved version of the standard Free Fire. The game's huge popularity among players is largely due to its graphics, engaging gameplay, and regular updates.

Additionally, the developers frequently provide redemption codes that enable players to access in-game content like new characters, skins, weapons, and more.

With the help of these rewards, players can enhance their gaming experience.

A player can claim multiple codes but every code is redeemable only once per player. The 12-digit Free Fire MAX codes for today i.e. August 5, can be used to get diamonds, royale vouchers, premium bundles, and more for free. The alphanumeric codes are valid for 12 to 18 hours. They can only be redeemed using the Indian servers.

The Free Fire MAX codes listed below can be redeemed via the game's rewards redemption website. MCPTFNXZF4TA, FF1164XNJZ2V, 8F3QZKNTLWBZ, FF11NJN5YS3E ZRJAPH294KV5, Y6ACLK7KUD1N, FF11WFNPP956, X99TK56XDJ4X YXY3EGTLHGJX, FF11HHGCGK3B, FF119MB3PFA5, SARG886AV5GR FF11DAKX4WHV, W0JJAFV3TU5E, B6IYCTNH4PV3, FF10617KGUF9 FF10GCGXRNHY, WLSGJXS5KFYR

Visit the rewards redemption page of the game (https://reward.ff.garena.com/en). Now, use your Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID, Google, Huawei, or VK credentials, and log in to your account. Add a 12-digit alphanumeric code in the text box, tap 'Confirm,' and then press 'Ok.' After every successful redemption, you can collect the associated reward from your in-game mail section.