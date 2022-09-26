Technology

OPPO A17 revealed in leaked renders: Check specifications, expected price

OPPO A17 revealed in leaked renders: Check specifications, expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 26, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

The OPPO A17 will arrive in three color options (Photo credit: 91mobiles)

OPPO is gearing up for the launch of its latest entry-level budget-range smartphone, the A17. In the latest development, the device's renders and key specifications have been revealed by 91mobiles in collaboration with tipster Evan Blass. The handset seems to bear a revamped body with a monotone color scheme and two rear cut-outs for cameras. It will arrive in Orange, Blue, and Black shades.

Context Why does this story matter?

The OPPO A17 will succeed the OPPO A16 from last year. The upcoming handset has received multiple certifications, which hint at its imminent launch.

The device is expected to bear a similar set of specifications in terms of hardware as its predecessor.

It will be priced under the overcrowded sub-Rs. 15,000 bracket to take on the Redmi, Infinix, and TECNO models.

Design and display The handset will get a leather-textured rear panel

According to the leaked renders, the OPPO A17 will sport a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will flaunt a leather-textured panel along with a long pill-shaped camera module with two cut-outs. The device will get a volume rocker and power button on the right side. It is expected to sport a Full-HD+ LCD screen.

Information It will offer dual rear cameras

As for the rear camera department, the OPPO A17 should get a primary camera that is accompanied by a depth sensor, paired with an LED flash. On the front, it will have a single camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals The device may pack a 5,000mAh battery

The OPPO A17 will reportedly be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Under the hood, the handset is likely to boot Android 12 and house a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the A17 should offer dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO A17: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the OPPO A17 will be revealed at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen soon. The handset may be offered in a sole 4GB/64GB configuration priced at around Rs. 15,000.