OPPO A17 revealed in leaked renders: Check specifications, expected price
OPPO is gearing up for the launch of its latest entry-level budget-range smartphone, the A17. In the latest development, the device's renders and key specifications have been revealed by 91mobiles in collaboration with tipster Evan Blass. The handset seems to bear a revamped body with a monotone color scheme and two rear cut-outs for cameras. It will arrive in Orange, Blue, and Black shades.
- The OPPO A17 will succeed the OPPO A16 from last year. The upcoming handset has received multiple certifications, which hint at its imminent launch.
- The device is expected to bear a similar set of specifications in terms of hardware as its predecessor.
- It will be priced under the overcrowded sub-Rs. 15,000 bracket to take on the Redmi, Infinix, and TECNO models.
According to the leaked renders, the OPPO A17 will sport a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will flaunt a leather-textured panel along with a long pill-shaped camera module with two cut-outs. The device will get a volume rocker and power button on the right side. It is expected to sport a Full-HD+ LCD screen.
As for the rear camera department, the OPPO A17 should get a primary camera that is accompanied by a depth sensor, paired with an LED flash. On the front, it will have a single camera for selfies and video calls.
The OPPO A17 will reportedly be fueled by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Under the hood, the handset is likely to boot Android 12 and house a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the A17 should offer dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a Type-C port.
The price and availability details of the OPPO A17 will be revealed at the time of its launch, which is expected to happen soon. The handset may be offered in a sole 4GB/64GB configuration priced at around Rs. 15,000.