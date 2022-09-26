Technology

Leaked renders reveal Redmi A1+: Check specifications, expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 26, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

The Redmi A1+ will get a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor (Photo credit: Appuals and Sudhanshu Ambhore)

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is gearing up to launch another A-series smartphone in India, dubbed the Redmi A1+. In the latest development, Appuals has revealed its specifications along with the renders of the handset. According to the report, the Redmi A1+ will bear a design and specifications similar to the recently-introduced Redmi A1 but will have a fingerprint sensor on the rear, too. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Xiaomi is strengthening its budget smartphone portfolio in India with Redmi models.

The Redmi A1+ will follow in the footsteps of the Redmi A1. It will cater to the needs of users requiring an affordable device with a large display, multiple cameras, a clean Android experience, and a long-lasting battery.

The handset will go against the budget offerings from TECNO, Realme, and Infinix.

Design and display The device will get an HD+ LCD screen

The Redmi A1+ will sport a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it will get dual cameras and a fingerprint sensor. It will flaunt a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz touch sampling rate, and 400 nits of peak brightness. The device will come in black, light blue, and light green colorways.

Information It will feature an 8MP main camera

In the rear camera department, the Redmi A1+ should offer an 8MP (f/2.0) primary lens and an unspecified depth sensor, paired with an LED flash. On the front, it will get a 5MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals The handset will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery

The Redmi A1+ will house a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It will boot Android 12, meaning it will offer a clean Android experience instead of running MIUI. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Connectivity options will include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information Redmi A1+: Pricing and availability

The price and availability details of the Redmi A1+ in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. The device is expected to bear a price tag of Rs. 7,999 for its sole 2GB/32GB variant.