Xiaomi's first-ever 2-in-1 laptop, Book S 12.4-inch, launched: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 22, 2022, 05:12 pm 2 min read

The Xiaomi Book S 12.4-inch has a 13MP rear snapper and 5MP front-facing camera (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has unveiled the Book S 12.4-inch, as its first-ever 2-in-1 laptop. The device comes with a 2.5K LCD touch screen, single rear and front cameras, Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 computing processor, and promises over 13 hours of battery life. The laptop is priced at €699 (around Rs. 57,500). It is available for purchase in several European countries in a single Dark Gray color.

The Book S 12.4-inch is Xiaomi's first Windows tablet powered by an ARM processor. With its thin and light form factor, it focuses more on portability.

The device resembles Microsoft's Surface Pro X in appearance. However, it aims to compete with the ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED launched in March.

Design and display The laptop has a 2.5K LCD display

The Xiaomi Book S 12.4-inch bears a 2-in-1 convertible design with supports a stylus as well as a detachable keyboard. The device sports a 12.35-inch QHD+ (1600x2560 pixels) LCD touch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a 60Hz refresh rate, 500-nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 244ppi pixel density. It also comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Internals A Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor powers the device

The Xiaomi Book S 12.4-inch is powered by a Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 computing platform with Adreno 680 GPU. It is equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11, offers 13.4 hours of battery life, and supports 65W fast-charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro-SD card, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi Book S 12.4-inch: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Book S 12.4-inch bears a price tag of €699 (nearly Rs. 57,500) and is up for grabs in Europe via the brand's official stores. The device could be introduced in India at the company's Smarter Living 2022 event later this year.