Lenovo updates the Xiaoxin Pro 14 laptop in China

Last updated on Sep 29, 2021, 06:56 pm

Lenovo has introduced the 2021 iteration of its Xiaoxin Pro 14 laptop in the Chinese market. It comes with AMD Ryzen and Intel Core processor options and is priced starting at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,300). Other highlights of the machine include a 2.8K display, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos support, and a 61Wh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display

The laptop tips the scales at 1.4kg

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 14 (2021) features a slim body with narrow bezels on the sides, a full-sized keyboard, and a touchpad. It sports a 14-inch LCD screen with a 2.8K resolution, a refresh rate of 90Hz, an aspect ratio of 16:10, 400-nits of peak brightness, and DC Dimming support. The device measures 14.6mm in thickness and weighs 1.4kg.

Information

It supports Wi-Fi 6

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 14 (2021) is equipped with USB 3.2 Type-A ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.0.

Internals

It boots Windows 11 and packs a 61Wh battery

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 14 (2021) draws power from AMD Ryzen 5 5600H/Ryzen 7 5800H or an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It runs on Windows 11 and packs a 61Wh battery. The Intel version supports 65W fast charging while the AMD variant can charge faster with a 100W adapter.

Information

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 14 (2021): Pricing and availability

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro 14 (2021) is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,300), CNY 5,299 (around Rs. 60,800), and CNY 5,399 (approximately Rs. 62,000) for the Ryzen 5, Intel, and Ryzen 7-powered models, respectively. It will go on sale in China from October 5 onwards.