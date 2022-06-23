Technology

Xiaomi TV A2 and Mi Band 7 launched: Check prices

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 23, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

The Xiaomi TV A2 series' 4K UHD models have two 12W speakers with Dolby Audio (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has introduced the new TV A2 series, alongside Mi Band 7, in the global markets. They will go on sale via the company's stores soon. The smart TV comes in five display sizes with up to 4K resolution, MEMC support, and up to 24W speakers. The Mi Band 7 bears a 1.62-inch AMOLED display and offers up to 14 days of battery life.

In just a few years, Xiaomi has grown from a smartphone brand to a prominent consumer electronics brand.

The company is fiercely competing with Samsung in the wearables, smart TV, and smartphone segments.

The company has also entered the convertible laptop market with its first-ever 2-in-1 Book S 12.4-inch, which has been released alongside the TV A2 series and Mi Band 7.

Entry level Xiaomi TV A2 32-inch model

The base Xiaomi TV A2 features a 32-inch HD+ (768x1366 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by a quad-core Cortex A55 processor with Mali G31 MP1 GPU. The television boots Android TV 11 with Patchwall UI and packs 1.5GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and 20W speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, two HDMI and USB ports, among others.

4K variants Other Xiaomi TV A2 models offer a 4K screen

Xiaomi TV A2's 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 58-inch models pack a 4K (2160x3840 pixels) LCD display with Dolby Vision support. The TVs come with a Cortex A55 processor, Mali G52 MP2 GPU, Android TV 10 with Patchwall, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and 24W speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI, Optical Digital Audio Out, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Wearable Xiaomi Band 7

The Mi Band 7 comes with 100+ new band faces with AOD support (Photo credit: Xiaomi)

The Xiaomi Band 7 has a water-resistant design and features a 1.62-inch (192x490 pixels) 2.5D AMOLED display, with 326ppi pixel density and 500nits of peak brightness. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 and comes with multiple sensors and smart controls. The wearable houses a 180mAh battery which promises up to 14 days of battery life. It also includes 110+ workout modes and health and sleep tracking.

Information Xiaomi TV A2 and Mi Band 7: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi has so far revealed the pricing of only the TV A2 55-inch model which will be available at €529 (around Rs. 43,600). The Mi Band 7 comes in a range of color options and it will retail at €50 (nearly Rs. 4,100).