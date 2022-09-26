Technology

Flipkart is canceling iPhone 13 orders during sale. But why?

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 26, 2022, 12:15 am 3 min read

The iPhone 13 offers IP68-rated dust and water resistance

During the early hours of its ongoing Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart was offering the iPhone 13 for under Rs. 50,000. Benefiting from the offer, numerous people from across India placed orders for the device. However, the e-commerce behemoth is now notifying customers who purchased the iPhone 13 that their orders have been canceled. Several users have complained on social media regarding such cancellations.

Why does this story matter?

Even a year after its release, the iPhone 13 is still among the most in-demand Apple devices.

While some buyers are eagerly waiting for their orders to be delivered this festive season, many have received an order cancellation message from Flipkart.

Individuals have now brought up this issue on Twitter and are seeking clarification. However, Flipkart is yet to respond and issue a statement.

Shipments have been canceled from the seller's end

The cancellation of the iPhone 13 orders by Flipkart has been brought to light by several users on Twitter who ordered the device during the early hours of the Big Billion Days sale. Each instance suggests that the shipment has been canceled from the seller's end. Additionally, buyers are also unhappy with the protracted waiting period for their refund.

Take a look at this post by a Twitter user

I've ordered an iPhone 13 in @Flipkart's BBD sale at 50,019 which is cancelled today! But now the product price is 57,990 and the refund amount will be credited in my account on 30 sept. Now I've to wait till 30 Sept to order the mobile and I will have to pay extra money for same — Lucky Gupta 🇮🇳 (@theluckygupta) September 24, 2022

Another user has shared their complete order details

Why flipkart cancelled my order of iphone 13 @Flipkart @flipkartsupport

Any reason for that pic.twitter.com/8rTckd5Tt3 — Suraj (@Suraj_121994) September 24, 2022

Limited stocks maybe the reason for cancellation

Flipkart's reason for canceling the iPhone 13 shipments is still awaited. However, the likely reasons seem to be the high demand and limited availability of stocks. The e-commerce site is also frequently revising the handset's pricing. The tempting offer of getting the device for under Rs. 50,000 only lasted for a short duration. Its cost is now gradually escalating back to its original value.

The device gets 1,200-nits of peak brightness

To recall, the iPhone 13 sports a wide notch on the top for the Face ID setup and selfie camera. The handset bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits of peak brightness, and 460ppi pixel density. It is equipped with scratch-resistant ceramic glass protection along with an oleophobic coating for the display.

It features 12MP front and back cameras

The iPhone 13 comes with a dual rear camera arrangement consisting of a 12MP (f/1.6, OIS) primary shooter and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it offers a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

An A15 Bionic processor powers the phone

The iPhone 13 draws fuel from an A15 Bionic chip, and comes paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It now boots iOS 16. Under the hood, it packs a 3,240mAh battery which supports 23W wired and 15W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port. The smartphone houses stereo speakers.