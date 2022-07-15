Technology

MacBook Air M2 goes on sale today: Should you buy?

MacBook Air M2 goes on sale today: Should you buy?

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 15, 2022, 06:06 pm 2 min read

The MacBook Air M2 comes in four colorways (Photo credit: Apple)

The all-new MacBook Air M2 is now available for purchase in India. The device bears a starting price tag of Rs. 1,19,900 for its 8GB/256GB configuration. This redesigned, ultra-thin laptop features a new Apple M2 chipset. It is equipped with a 13.6-inch display, up to 24GB of unified memory, up to 2TB of storage, and supports 67W fast-charging.

Context Why does this story matter?

Apple had introduced the M2-powered MacBooks at WWDC 2022.

After a mixed response from the critics for the new MacBook Pro, the company is placing its hopes on the Air model.

The device is pricier than the previous-generation MacBook Air. But it comes with a remarkably thin body and offers a brighter and larger display with narrower bezels. It can easily handle routine tasks.

Design and display The laptop has an all-aluminium body

The MacBook Air M2 has a thin aluminium chassis and a webcam housed in the top bezel. The device boasts a 13.6-inch WQXGA+ (1664x2560 pixels) Liquid Retina display with True Tone technology and 500-nits of maximum brightness. It is offered in Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver colors. Dimensions-wise, the laptop measures 11.3mm in thickness and weighs 1.24kg.

Information It offers support for Wi-Fi 6

For I/O, the MacBook Air M2 includes two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, a MagSafe 3 charging port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

Internals The device supports 67W fast-charging

The MacBook Air M2 draws fuel from an Apple M2 chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The device runs on macOS and houses a 52.6Wh battery that supports 67W fast-charging. It is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of video playback. The laptop has a four-speaker setup and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.

Information MacBook Air M2: Pricing and availability

The MacBook Air M2 starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for its 8GB/256GB base configuration and goes up to Rs. 2,49,900 for the top-end 24GB/2TB model. The laptop is available via Apple's online store as well as leading online and offline partner resellers.

Information Should you buy the MacBook Pro M2?

With better speakers, a significantly improved webcam, a better keyboard and trackpad, more convenient charging, excellent build quality, and a thinner display, the M2-powered MacBook Air outperforms the previous generation model. It could even be a better choice over the new MacBook Pro 13-inch.